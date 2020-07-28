Hands on: Garmin Instinct Solar review

The Garmin Instinct Solar might not be the most attractive multi-sports watch around. but it just might be the most practical, with incredible battery life thanks to its Power Glass lens, which keeps it topped up in daylight. It's not just a re-release of the 2018 Instinct either, with a new blood oxygen sensor and customizable power modes added to an already very impressive specs sheet.

To get the most out of any Garmin watch, you’ll need to use Garmin Connect on both your phone and desktop browser. At the time of writing, Garmin Connect is still recovering from a recent outage, so we’ll update this review with a full score once we can judge it fairly at full capacity.

Garmin has been indulging in a little sun-worshipping over recent months, releasing a slew of new solar smartwatches, including some updates to existing models. The Garmin Instinct Solar, as the name suggests, is a new version of the 2018 Instinct, with the benefit of frankly incredible battery life thanks to regular solar top-ups plus some other enhancements under the hood.

The Instinct Solar might not be the most stylish running watch around, but it’s just so useful, packed with training and navigation features, and with incredible battery life courtesy of Garmin’s Power Glass, which keeps it topped up in daylight. Looks aren’t everything, and the Instinct Solar is a pleasure to use – clearly designed by people who are passionate about sport and the great outdoors.

The Garmin Instinct Solar standard edition was released in July 2020, and costs $399.99 / £340 / AU$549. Several special editions are due to launch later in the year: the Tactical Edition, Surf Edition, and Camo Edition, all of which will cost $449.99 / £399 / AU$799.

Design

The Garmin Instinct Solar’s body is crafted from rugged fiber-reinfoced polymer, with a silicone strap supplied as standard (easily changed via quick-release pins). It’s a very practical, tough design, but it’s unmistakably plastic, and perhaps not smart enough for everyday wear away from the tracks, trails, lakes and sea.

At 53g it’s a mere 1g heavier than the 2018 Instinct, and its case is identical – at 45mm in diameter it’s not excessively wide, but at 15.3mm thick it’s somewhat chunky on the wrist.

Unlike some solar-charged watches, which use photovoltaic material in the face, Garmin’s devices use a technology called Power Glass, which harvests energy without sacrificing the look of the watch. Power Glass isn’t quite as tough as sapphire glass, and Garmin advises against covering it with a screen protector, but it’s still pretty robust and resistant to knocks and scratches.

(Image credit: Future)

The display is a monochrome memory-in-pixel affair, which some users may find off-putting (no bright colors here), but is necessary for that frankly ridiculous battery life. It also has the advantage of being always on, with a backlight accessible via a quick tap of the top left button. You can easily customize the strength of the backlight through the watch itself, or the Garmin Connect app. The lens’s matt finish means it’s easy to read in direct sunlight, which is important for obvious reasons.

Like most modern Garmin fitness trackers, the Instinct Solar charges via a small USB cable that plugs into the rear of the case. It’s a design that we prefer to the older-style clips (still used by Fitbit), as it holds more securely and is less likely to become dislodged during charging.

Our review unit was the standard edition Instinct Solar (which comes in Black, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst and Flame Red), but there are also several special editions on the way later in 2020.

These are Tactical, which features with night vision goggle compatibility, Jumpaster (a tool for experienced skydivers), and a stealth mode that cuts out all wireless communications; Surf, with tidal data and a dedicated surfing activity mode; and Camo.

So far, the only difference between the Camo and standard editions seems to be a camouflage patterned case and strap. We’d be surprised if it doesn’t have some more interesting features at launch though, considering it costs the same as the other special editions.

(Image credit: Future)

User experience

The Garmin Instinct Solar isn’t just an Instinct with Power Glass, there are also several improvements inside the case. These include an SpO2 sensor to estimate changes to your blood oxygen saturation overnight, and a customizable battery-saver modes so you can prioritize the features you use most often.

You’ll still need to give the Instinct Solar an initial charge, but after that it’s remarkable checking its battery indicator (prominently displayed on the face) and seeing it barely budge. It speaks volumes that battery life is displayed in days based on your typical use, rather than as a percentage.

(Image credit: Future)

Garmin says that the watch can keep running indefinitely if you keep it in power saving mode, with no need to plug in at all, but this kind of performance is only achievable with at least three hours of direct exposure to sunlight per day; we checked with Garmin and were told that you won’t see that kind of performance if you spend all your time indoors or live somewhere particularly cloudy but you’ll still be able to keep going weeks and weeks between charges.

You’ll need to dedicate a chunk of time to studying the manual, but the interface is amazingly clear considering the sheer number of features packed in. That’s largely down to the intuitive display, with a small circular cut-out (known in Garmin’s literature as the ‘dial screen’) that shows different icons, showing you what the top right button will do at any particular time. It’s the same as that of the original Instinct, but the extra battery settings mean it’s more useful than ever here.

The dial screen can also serve different purposes on the home screen. It displays the date by default, but can also be used to show the current temperature, calories burned, a notification count, and even the phase of the moon. Any information you want to see at a glance.

There’s a wealth of activity tracking options (including some unexpected ones like stand-up paddleboarding and hunting), but the running features are where the Instinct Solar really shines, with profiles for outdoor running, treadmill running, indoor track running and trail running.

We’ve stuck to the great outdoors so far, but one of our favorite features is the Navigate function, which lets you follow courses created by you, or other Garmin users, with turn-by-turn directions. It’s a great way to explore new areas, or discover paths less trodden closer to home.

(Image credit: Future)

The virtual partner tool is still extremely useful for solo training sessions, and helping you understand what a particular pace feels like. Just set a preferred pace for your ‘partner’, and the watch will show you at a glance who is leading, just like a pacer in a race. An excellent tool if perceived exertion is your preferred pacing method.

It’s good to see that there’s also a triathlon mode, accessible through the cycling activity options – something even higher-end running watches often lack.

Activities can be paused and resumed with a quick tap of a button (which you’re unlikely to hit automatically) but actually ending your activity and syncing it to Garmin Connect requires several presses, reducing the likelihood that you’ll accidentally stop tracking before you’ve finished your workout – a problem we’ve sometimes encountered with less robustly designed fitness trackers, particularly those with touchscreens. Buttons can also be locked, which we’ve found is great for ball sports like tennis and squash where they’re more likely to take an accidental knock.

Unsurprisingly for a Garmin device, navigation is excellent, with GPS/Galileo/GLONASS helping ensure you’re covered pretty much anywhere on Earth. There’s also a thermometer, altimeter and compass. We’d never recommend using a smartwatch as your sole means of navigation when exploring the countryside, but it’s certainly convenient, and means you won’t need to dig your map and compass out of your bag regularly.

Garmin Pay is available too, but much like Fitbit Pay, this only works with a small selection of banks in the UK, where we performed our tests. A disappointment, but not one specific to the Instinct Solar.

(Image credit: Future)

As is typical with Garmin watches, we found the haptic feedback a little too strong – with app notifications enabled, a lively WhatsApp conversation can leave you feeling like there’s an angry wasp inside the case – but you can easily pick and choose your notification settings through the Garmin Connect app, which offers a choice of vibration, audio, or no notifications at all. Notifications can be disabled at night.

Another feature we particularly like is TrueUp, which lets you sync data from multiple activity trackers and pull it all into Garmin Connect. We’re in an unusual position of switching between trackers frequently for testing purposes, but it would also be extremely handy if you want to keep a more stylish tracker for daytime use and switch to the chunky Instinct Solar for workouts. Just try not to leave it in a dark drawer.

Companion app

Like all Garmin fitness trackers and smartwatches, the Garmin Instinct Solar connects to the Garmin Connect app. However, at the time of writing, Garmin Connect is still recovering from a targeted cyber attack, so we’re unable to give a full description of this watch’s particular app integration.

We do, however, know that you can check solar intensity within the Garmin Connect app to see just how much daylight your watch is soaking up throughout the week. We’re looking forward to taking it on a week-long camping trip once the Garmin Connect app is fully operational, and monitoring how much sunshine it soaks up when we’re out of the office.