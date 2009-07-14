Superb value for money, and a real boon to travellers

If you want to charge your iPod or iPhone away from your computer, you'll need a USB power adaptor, and an electrical plug to which you can connect a USB cable like the Macally PowerPal.

For only a tenner, Macally's PowerPal features four interchangeable plug heads, covering UK, Europe, USA and Australia.

It also functions as a universal adaptor, allowing you to insert one type of plug into another type of socket.

It also comes with a USB iPod cable, a spare fuse, and a handy bag to keep everything in one place.

