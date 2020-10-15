EaseUS RecExperts isn’t the cheapest screen recording software around, but it boasts a wide range of features like 4k resolution, 60 fps recording, and audio capture.

If you’re creating webinars or need to record videos on your computer, EaseUS RecExperts is one of the best screen recorders around. This capable software enables you to capture a specific subset of your screen, easily overlay video from a webcam, and record audio on top of it all. RecExperts supports 4K recording and comes with a variety of handy features to make your videos more impactful.

Want to try EaseUS RecExperts? Check out the website here

In our EaseUS RecExperts review, we’ll cover everything you need to know about this software to decide if it’s right for you.

Pricing options for RecExperts (Image credit: EaseUs)

Plans and pricing

EaseUS RecExperts costs $11.97 per month, $23.97 per year, or $69.95 for life. This pricing only includes a single license for one computer. Note that you can also try out the software for free. The trial software limits you to recordings up to two minutes and adds a watermark to your videos.

Features

RecExperts is packed with features to make it easy to create advanced screen recordings. To start, you can record video up to 4K resolution. That might not be necessary for a webinar, but it’s a big draw for gamers who want to share session recordings. RecExperts also enables you to change the frame rate when recording games, up to 60 frames per second.

RecExperts can capture audio and webcam video in addition to recording your screen (Image credit: EaseUS)

Importantly, RecExperts captures more than just your screen. You can use the software to capture audio from your computer’s built-in microphone or from any microphone you connect to your system. It will also record system sounds, which is another plus for gamers.

If you want to record a video of yourself, RecExperts handles that, too. The software will capture video from your webcam and overlay it on top of your video. The settings enable you to choose which corner of your screen capture the webcam video is overlaid on, the resolution of the webcam recording, and whether it appears as a circle or square.

EaseUS also has two handy features for managing special recordings: auto stop and task scheduler. The auto stop function enables you to start a recording and then walk away. EaseUS will automatically stop recording after a set time limit or when the video file reaches a desired size. It can even put your computer to sleep or shut it down after the recording is saved. The task scheduler offers the same functionality, except that you can also start a screen capture without being at your computer.

Interface and in use

Using EaseUS is incredibly easy. The software auto-detects your computer’s webcam and microphone, as well as any additional recording devices you connect via audio jack or USB. There are four modes for recording your screen, a gaming session, audio, or a webcam-only video.

If you want to shrink your recording window rather than capture your full screen, it’s easy to do so. The software enables you to drag crop bars to change the capture area, or you can lock the capture to a common resolution like 1080p or 720p.

When you start a recording, the software gives you a three-second countdown to prepare. You can take advantage of several tools within the recording that enable you to spotlight or zoom in on a portion of your screen. There’s also an annotate function, which includes a series of drawing and text tools so that you can use your screen like a whiteboard.

RecExperts offers a relatively simple clip editor to clean up your videos (Image credit: EaseUS)

Once videos are finished recording, they’re visible in a playlist inside the RecExperts desktop app. There’s a built-in video player with some basic editing capabilities so that you can trim and watermark your clips as well as add intros and outros. This is nice to have, but it’s worth noting that some other screen recorders come with much more advanced editing suites. When your video is finished, you can launch an upload to YouTube, Vimeo, Dropbox, or Google Drive from inside the desktop app.

EaseUS offers email and live chat support for RecExperts during US Eastern business hours (Image credit: EaseUS)

Support

EaseUS provides support for RecExperts by email and live chat from 9 am to 5:30 pm Eastern, Monday to Friday. The company has a large online knowledgebase, but it’s largely dedicated to other software. We found just one support article for RecExperts explaining some of the software’s hotkeys.

Security

There aren’t any security features built into RecExperts to speak of. The software has a tool for compressing video files, but you’ll need third-party software if you want to encrypt them.

RecExperts can automatically stop a recording after a preset time or file size limit is reached (Image credit: EaseUS)

The competition

RecExperts is excellent screen recording software, but if you’re looking for more bells and whistles you might be interested in Camtasia or Flashback Pro. Camtasia has a number of options for animating your video recordings and adding annotations during editing. Flashback Pro offers similar capabilities and adds the possibility of recording multiple screens in a single video. Flashback Pro is slightly cheaper than RecExperts, although Camtasia costs $249 for a lifetime license.

Final verdict

EaseUS RecExperts is easy-to-use screen recording software with a lot of features to offer. This recording tool can capture audio and webcam video in addition to what’s happening on your screen. We also liked that it offers scheduled recordings and an auto-stop function. While EaseUS RecExperts is slightly more expensive than competitors like Flashback Pro, it still represents good value for the money.