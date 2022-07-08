Corsair HS80 RGB USB review

Headsets often command a steep price yet fail to deliver on their most basic requirements, such as sound quality and comfort. However, the Corsair HS80 RGB USB succeeds at both, adding a wide breadth of features that enhance its quality and position it high up among some of the best headsets out there.

Corsair HS80 RGB USB: Two minute review

The Corsair HS80 RGB USB is an excellent headset for its price, sporting a rich and balanced sound quality that’s well suited for a variety of tasks, from gaming to online voice and video meetings, or listening to some relaxing music on YouTube.

This is thanks to its 24bit/96kHz high-resolution audio support, as well as 50mm neodymium audio drivers. To the uninitiated, it means this headset is designed to recreate the original sound source as closely as possible.

Although the microphone is very simple and almost aggressively plain in design, it’s omni-directional, which allows for solid coverage, picking up your voice clearly and with very little feedback or digitalization. This will be welcome news for gamers, office workers, students and more casual users alike.

Many similar headsets are often found wanting in the comfort department. However, this isn't so with the Corsair HS80 RGB USB. This headset is extremely comfortable, thanks to its soft cushioning and sizable ear cutouts – something that make this one of the best PC gaming headsets you can buy, even before you get to its other features. You won't have to worry about whether the Corsair headset can see you through even the longest gaming sessions; you'll almost forget it's even on.

There is one drawback to the Corsair HS80 RGB USB, though. The microphone and cable can't be detached; but this is a small gripe in what is otherwise an excellent headset.

Corsair HS80 RGB USB: Price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

Price is a little steep

Available in many regions

The Corsair HS80 RGB USB is available in multiple regions, including the US, UK, and Australia. It will set you back $99.99 (£109.99, AU$159), which is quite a good deal when you consider the quality of the sound and build.

It's priced competitively against rivals such as the Razer Kraken V3 and HyperX Cloud Alpha, both of which come in at the same price as the HS80 RGB USB. There are cheaper Corsair gaming headsets available, such as the Corsair HS55 Stereo for $59 /£49 / AU$89. Meanwhile, the Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless costs as much as 50% more than its wired counterpart, selling for $149 / £139 / AU$219 MSRP.

Value: 4/5

Corsair HS80 RGB USB: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Sturdy and comfortable

Not very attractive

The Corsair HS80 RGB USB is a no-frills headset, lacking any visual flair or style. There's a Dynamic RGB Lighting feature, but it requires additional setup and isn't the kind of feature you'll actually see while using it.

That aside, this is a very well-made accessory, so if the minimalist design and RGB features are what you're after, this headset will definitely deliver what you need. For the rest, the comfort alone makes the HS80 RGB USB an exceptional gaming headset.

The ear cups themselves are made from a hard plastic, which is reinforced with aluminum that won’t easily bend or break. The cushioning around the cups and the inner head strap is soft and almost pillowy. The indents for the ears are also well crafted and will fit most ear types without issues.

Design: 4.5/5

Corsair HS80 RGB USB: Features

(Image credit: Future)

The media control dial is super-useful

Not much else

Corsair HS55 Stereo Key Specs Drivers: 50mm neodymium

Depth and rate: 24-bit/96kHz

Mic Polar Patterns: Omni-directional

Compatibility: PC

Weight: 371g

Cord Length: 1.8m

Color: Carbon, White

Along with the microphone, there’s a handy set of buttons located at the back of the left ear piece. One is a dial that controls the volume for any media or application currently using sound, and the other is a mute button to cut the sound to the microphone on-the-fly.

Such an inclusion seems insignificant, but it’s that attention to detail that makes the Corsair HS80 RGB USB such a solid product. If pushing a button on the back is too much work when you're playing some of the best PC games, then raising the microphone boom arm can also mutes the headset.

The HS80 RGB USB also comes with Corsair's iCUE software, which is used to enable sidetone control as well as Dynamic RGB Lighting for both the headset and any other compatible Corsair devices.

Features: 3.5 / 5

Corsair HS80 RGB USB: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Amazing sound quality

Works in a wide range of uses

The Corsair HS80 RGB USB’s performance is by far the best feature of this headset. Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound, 24bit/96kHz high-resolution audio support, and 50mm neodymium audio drivers combine to deliver incredible sound quality that very few headsets can match.

Performance here is well-rounded, with crystal-clear sound shining through in a variety of scenarios, from gaming to movie streaming, to work-related online meetings.

Surround sound support is great for gaming and streaming movies, and the microphone input lets you be heard clearly, no matter the app you're using.

Performance: 4.5 / 5

Should you buy a Corsair HS80 RGB USB?

(Image credit: Future)

Buy it if...

Great sound quality is a priority

This headset offers incredible sound quality, with plenty of technical details that recreate sound in rich and complex detail. It works equally well in nearly all environments and for various uses.

You'll be wearing it for hours

The cushioned ear pieces are comfortable enough to wear for several hours without a break, and the sizable ear indents mean that it will fit around most people’s ears with ease.

Don't buy if...

You require a detachable microphone and cord

Both the cord and microphone can't be removed here, so if you’re looking for a pair with a wireless or customizable option, then this headset isn’t for you.

If style matters

This headset is a functional, no-frills product, sporting a simple black color and a microphone that borders on ugly. If style is important, then look elsewhere.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Corsair HS65 Surround

Corsair has more PC gaming headsets than just about any manufacturer, but the HS65 Surround is easily one of the best, featuring virtualized surround sound to totally immerse you in the game. Better still, it costs about $20/£20 less than the HS80 RGB USB.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense

This is easily one of the best haptic headsets on the market, delivering a terrific audio experience in 7.1 surround sound and colorful RGB features. It's expensive, though, even without considering the haptics. Read the full Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha

A strong contender in the surround sound headset space, it features a detachable microphone and amazing virtual 7.1 surround sound, but costs a bit more than the Corsair too. Read the full HyperX Cloud Alpha (2022) review (opens in new tab)

Value While expensive, it is priced competitively for its class. 4 / 5 Design It might be rather plain looking, but it is outrageously comfortable. 4.5 / 5 Features The virtualized surround sound is a fantastic feature as are the onboard controls, but those are pretty standard at this price. 3.5 / 5 Performance The audio quality of this headset is incredible, so your games and movies are going to sound better than ever. 4.5 / 5