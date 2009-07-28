Olympus Mju Tough 6010 review

The Olympus Mju Tough 6010 is the latest camera to enter Olympus' range of ruggedised compact cameras.

Anyone who's been to a music festival will know the apprehension that accompanies taking a decent digital camera.

Weighing the benefits of getting a few decent snaps against the possibility of dropping hundred of pounds' worth of hardware into ten inches of mud (at best) is tricky.

So a camera like the Olympus Tough 6010 is a soothing proposition. Not only does Olympus claim that it's shockproof up to 1.5m (10 feet), but it's also waterproof and will survive freezing temperatures.

It's not just bluster either: the 6010 is tested against IEC standard 529 IPX8 for waterproofing, and MIL-STD-810F for shock testing. It means business