Sharp LC-20AD5E review

Whether you prefer this set's pictures or those of its rivals largely boils down to personal preference.
Where others may be warm and natural, the LC-20AD5E is precise and exacting. While other sets may lay claim to a slightly richer, more cinematic image, the Sharp has them licked in terms of detail resolution and general stability.
Great HD pictures
It's also pretty well equipped for a small set, with decent AV credentials including HDMI and a pair of Scarts.
The set is also reasonably attractive, in a squat kind of way, but lacks the friendly user interface found in some of the competition, settling instead for an impersonal, PC-like font.
HD performance is also good, making the Sharp a solid, affordable proposition.