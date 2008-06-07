Trending

Sharp LC-20AD5E review

An affordable and reliable 20in LCD

The Sharp LC-20AD5E is reasonably attractive, in a squat kind of way

Our Verdict

A good all-round performer and all at an affordable price

For

  • Nice styling
  • Good connectivity
  • Impressive HD performance
  • Precise and stable pictures

Against

  • Unappealing user interface

Whether you prefer this set's pictures or those of its rivals largely boils down to personal preference.

Where others may be warm and natural, the LC-20AD5E is precise and exacting. While other sets may lay claim to a slightly richer, more cinematic image, the Sharp has them licked in terms of detail resolution and general stability.

Great HD pictures

It's also pretty well equipped for a small set, with decent AV credentials including HDMI and a pair of Scarts.

The set is also reasonably attractive, in a squat kind of way, but lacks the friendly user interface found in some of the competition, settling instead for an impersonal, PC-like font.

HD performance is also good, making the Sharp a solid, affordable proposition.