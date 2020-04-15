YouTube Music update makes it easier to find your favorite tunes and feel-good playlists

If you’re guilty of listening to the same band over and over again, the latest update to YouTube Music should help broaden your musical horizons.

The music-streaming app is improving its discovery options with the new Explore tab, which will make it easier to find new releases, including albums and music videos, as well as enabling you to browse a vast catalog of playlists in the Moods & Genre section.

Curating playlists based on moods and genres has become an increasingly popular feature on other rival services. If you’re in need of some upbeat tracks to help you blast through some exercise or a more chilled-out collection to help you focus on a tricky task, it’s great to have a tailored selection of curated music that you can bob along to.

You choose

YouTube wants to make the Explore tab its one-stop destination for finding new music, so it will replace the ‘Hotlist’ tab that users may be currently familiar with. Speaking of familiar, song lyrics are also being added to certain tracks, so you can now croon along to Rick Astley the next time you get ‘Rick Rolled’.

The Explore tab is available now for select users, but it will begin officially rolling out to the YouTube Music web player and Android and iOS apps in the coming weeks.

Will YouTube Music’s new update be enough to pull you away from Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited or Tidal? Probably not, but it’s always good to see competition. If you’re curious, you can subscribe to YouTube Music for $9.99/£9.99 a month, or sign up for a free one-month trial if you’re a new member.

