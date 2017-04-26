YouTube Kids app coming to LG, Samsung and Sony smart TVs

Google's YouTube Kids service, which acts as a safe space for children to watch YouTube videos without the risk of stumbling upon more adult content, will shortly be coming to smart TVs via an app.

The service has previously been available through iOS and Android apps on smartphones and tablets.

The new smart TV app will be coming to smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony, with specific models detailed in a YouTube blog post.

Adult content

YouTube doesn't allow specifically adult content such as pornography, but it still allows depictions of violence when it's in service of citizen journalism for example.

It has also recently come under fire for anti-Semitic content posted by popular YouTuber PewDiePie.

YouTube Kids appears to have found success in catering to the needs of parents with young children. Google claims the service has seen 30 billion views over its first two years, with 8 million weekly active viewers.