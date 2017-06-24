You'll probably have to save up a lot of cash to afford the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung's next trick looks likely to be the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 sometime in August or September or thereabouts, and we just got word of how much the super-sized phablet is likely to cost the eager punters ready to pick it up... and it's a lot.

VentureBeat reports that Samsung is slapping a €999 price tag on the phone, which based on our quick calculations works out at £875, US$1,120 and AU$1,475. However, we rarely see straight currency conversions on handsets, and VentureBeat's Evan Blass says the Note 8 will retail for around US$925 in the States.

Blass has a long and distinguished record of accurate phone leaks so we would expect his predictions to be pretty on the money, as it were. That €999 would make the Galaxy Note 8 the most expensive smartphone Samsung has ever pushed out, and it means only those with deep pockets will be able to afford one.

Attention to details

While the €999 figure raises the bar for expensive phones, we were always expecting the Note 8 to cost a substantial amount of cash based on previous models - last year's Galaxy Note 7 was on sale at $850/£749/AU$1,349 after all, before it was recalled .

The VentureBeat report also mentions the 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 6GB of RAM, and a camera that features two 12-megapixel lenses. The S Pen stylus will again be included to help distinguish the Note 8 from the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus , launched earlier this year.

According to Blass' sources, the Note 8 will have a fingerprint sensor around the back of the device, like the S8 phones, and will be available in black, blue, and gold at launch. None of this is 100% confirmed yet, but it's getting close to being certain.