You can now play Sonic in your Tesla car

The original Sonic games are being ported to systems as often as Doom these days, and the blue blur has now come to Tesla's cars.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Sonic 1, released in June of 1991 for the Sega Genesis console, is coming to its fleet of cars. But Musk didn't give a date as to when you'd be able to play through Green Hill Zone in your car.

With the huge screens that every Tesla has, it makes sense for games alongside Netflix to be loaded on, especially if you have kids sitting in the back.

But there's already some games that you can currently play before Sonic arrives.

What else can you play on your Tesla?

There's a few games currently available that can help the long drive if you're able to go somewhere for the Christmas holidays.

The USB port near the screen can also accept a controller with a USB port, so an 8BitDo Pro 2 or DualSense controller can be plugged in to play the following:

Cuphead

Stardew Valley

Fallout Shelter

Cat Quest

Sky Force Reloaded

All five are great games that can pass the time it takes to get from one destination to another, but there's something unique about playing a classic Sonic game in the car.

The original Sonic game is a classic, and while there's been some faults in the series over the years, running through Spring Yard Zone is always a pleasure, and never a chore, over 30 years on.

While you can already load the game up on a Switch if you're sat in the back, having another way of playing the game is always welcome.

But there are other Sonic games that would also be perfect for a Tesla if Sega and Musk are listening.

Analysis: What about Sonic Adventure on a Tesla?

While Switch owners rejoiced when N64 games were confirmed to be coming to the Switch Online service in an Expansion Pack, there's other players who want to see Dreamcast games appear.

Below are a few examples of what we'd love to see on either the Nintendo Switch, or a Tesla (or even both):

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Crazy Taxi 2

Shenmue

Trickstyle

Metropolis Street Racer

Resident Evil: Code Veronica

Apart from the above, seeing Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 from the Sega Genesis days would also be welcome, especially as both games include a two-player mode.

However, now that Sonic 1 is confirmed to be on its way to Tesla cars, we may see other games from developers coming to the Tesla fleet.

Perhaps Crash Team Racing or Spyro the Dragon next?