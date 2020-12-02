You can now buy these official 'Ugly Microsoft' sweaters, and for a good cause

Thought about getting yourself a novelty holiday sweater? An unlikely contender has thrown its name into the humorous knitwear ring, with Microsoft now selling retro-themed clothing to support the charity Girls Who Code.



The Christmas holiday season is in full swing, and despite everything awful from this year, you can see glimpses of normality shining through. Starbucks is selling its seasonal drinks, someone in your neighborhood has enough lights on their home to land a plane on the street, and you can proudly make a fool of yourself by donning the kitschiest sweater you can find.

The new #WindowsUglySweater has arrived — and this year it’s supporting a fantastic cause! ​Get yours today (they disappear fast!) and you’ll be supporting @GirlsWhoCode when you do. Good deal, isn’t knit? 🧶December 1, 2020

MS paint is this years new option, with Windows XP and Windows 95 already sold out. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has actually produced novelty knitwear previously, and was last seen to be giving away these sweaters to influencers back in 2018. This appears to be the first time that you can buy stock yourself, though, and both previous designs are listed alongside a new 'MS Paint' version for 2020.



You'll need to act fast if you want to impress your in-laws with one though, as stock is extremely limited, with many sizes already being sold out completely. All three are listed on sale for $60, with $20 from each sale going to support Girls Who Code, an organization working towards narrowing the gender gap in computing.



Grab one for yourself at the Xbox store whilst stocks last.

Best gaming chair 2020: the best PC gaming chairs

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Via MS Poweruser