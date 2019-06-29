Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch 2019 MLB London Series baseball from anywhere

For the first time ever, Major League Baseball is coming to the UK (and, indeed, Europe) where the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will face off in the two-game London Series. Whether you're a UK-based baseball fan that wants to check out the action or are stateside and don't want to miss your favorite franchise, you've come to the right place to discover what you need to do to watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream - it's absolutely FREE in the UK (more information below).

MLB London Series - when and where? The MLB London Series will take place over the weekend of Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at London Stadium in Stratford - that's the monumental arena that hosted the main events at the 2012 Olympic Games. Saturday’s game will be held in the evening and will start at 6.10pm BST - so that's 1.10pm ET, 10.10am PT. While Sunday’s game will take place in the afternoon beginning at 3.10pm BST (10.10am ET, 7.10am PT).

They're two of the sport's very biggest names, so the ideal way to introduce baseball to a wider world audience. The New York Yankees currently lead the AL East while the Boston Red Sox are the reigning AL East champions.

EOFY is here: snag a bargain with our list of the best tech deals!

However, it is the rivalry between the two teams, which began in 1919 with the trade of Babe Ruth to the Yankees, which will likely fill the 66,000 seats at London Stadium this weekend and have baseball fans worldwide glued to their TVs.

Whether you’re a fan of the Yankees, the Red Sox or just want to see the biggest rivals in the MLB go head-to-head in the UK, we’ll show you how to watch the MLB London Series from anywhere in the world. Keep reading and we’ll breakdown all of your viewing options for this weekend’s games so you can live stream the Yankees vs Red Sox with ease.

Don't miss a single game this season with our MLB live stream guide

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch the MLB London Series in the UK for FREE

MLB fans in the UK will be able to watch this weekend’s London Series for free on BBC as the network has secured exclusive rights to live stream the event. This means that you can stream both Yankees vs Red Sox games on either BBC iPlayer or on the BBC Sport website.

Alternatively, if you’re already a BT Sport subscriber and would prefer to watch the London Series on TV, you can do that as well as the network will also be showing Saturday and Sunday’s games.

Not in the UK this weekend? Then here's how to watch as if you were sat back on your sofa...

Live stream the MLB London Series from outside your country

If you've been looking forward to watching these MLB match-ups but now find yourself abroad, you'll find that your coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying for sure, but not the end of the road...as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a server in your country and watch as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming It's really easy to do as well - simply download your chosen VPN, choose a location back in your country and then log on to your domestic online Yankees vs Red Sox live stream. Simple!

How to live stream Yankees vs Red Sox back in the US

The London Series will be shown on Fox (game one) and ESPN (game two) in the US, so you’ll either need cable or a subscription to a streaming service to watch this weekend’s games.

Game 1 on Saturday will air on Fox at 1.10pm ET / 10.10am PT while Game 2 on Sunday will be on ESPN at 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT).

If signing up for cable is too much of a hassle just to watch the MLB in London, don’t worry as many streaming services give you access to both Fox and ESPN and most have free trials to give you a taste. To make things easier for you, these are a few of our favorites for watching baseball:

Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.