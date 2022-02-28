Xiaomi's two new mobiles could include our future favorite cheap phone

Two new Pocophone devices

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (Image credit: Xiaomi)
Annual tech event MWC 2022 is currently going on, and it's become a hotbed for impressive cheap smartphone launches, with five new TCL mobiles, three new Nokia devices and now two Xiaomi phones.

These are the Poco X4 Pro 5G and the Poco M4 Pro, coming from Xiaomi's sub-brand Pocophone. They're two impressively-spec'd phones, and since they're Poco devices we'd expect them to launch with pretty low prices.

We'll start with prices: the X4 Pro 5G starts at €299 (about $460, £250, AU$460) while the M4 Pro starts at €219, (around $250, £180, AU$340). There are also higher-spec versions for more, but those are the starting prices.

New Poco phones are here

New Poco mobile specs
PhoneScreenRear camerasFront-facing cameraRAM / ROMBattery and chargingChipsetFingerprint scannerConnectivity
Poco X4 Pro 5G6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz108MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth16MP6,8GB / 128,256GB (expandable up to 1TB)5,000mAh, 67WSnapdragon 695Side-mounted5G
Poco M4 Pro6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro16MP6,8GB / 128,256GB (expandable up to 1TB)5,000mAh, 33WHelio G96Side-mounted4G

We're really impressed by the look of the Poco X4 Pro 5G - its screen, camera and battery specs all sound incredible for a low-cost phone. 

Its chipset could be its weak point though - we haven't tested this on enough phones to really be able to tell if it's good or not, but we've previously been disappointed by Snapdragon 600-series processors.

The Poco M4 Pro sounds like more of a standard Chinese budget phone, with a few weak areas, but still specs that stand out compared to lots of rivals (33W charging, for example, is good for a low-cost phone). 

And since the M4 Pro goes for less, it could be a really tempting option for people on a budget.

Once these devices go on sale globally, we'll bring you all the important information on them, including our hands-on impressions.

  • MWC (Mobile World Congress) is the world's largest showcase for the mobile industry, stuffed full of the newest phones, tablets, wearables and more. TechRadar is reporting on the show all week. Follow our MWC 2022 live blog for the very latest news as it happens and visit our dedicated MWC 2022 hub for a round-up of the biggest announcements.
