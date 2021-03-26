Xiaomi's foldable phone could be the first smartphone with a liquid-lens camera

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11 Lite on March 29, but on top of all that we’re also likely to see a new Xiaomi Mi Mix phone, which rumors suggest will be a foldable, and now we’ve heard direct from Xiaomi that this phone will have a liquid lens camera.

This would be a first for a smartphone, and according to Lei Jun (Xiaomi’s CEO) who teased the lens on Weibo, it will be capable of taking both macro and telephoto shots.

This usually requires two separate lenses, but being liquid this can change its focal length to accommodate both shot types, as well as being smaller than a conventional lens.

Game changer or gimmick?

This liquid lens is also apparently capable of precise and rapid focusing, as well as having high light transmittance, ultra-low dispersion, and resistance to extreme temperatures.

It certainly sounds intriguing then, but whether this will be a breakthrough technology or just a gimmick remains to be seen.

We also don’t know for sure what phone we’ll see this on. Xiaomi has confirmed that it’s destined for a new Mi Mix handset, but we can’t be sure whether that’s the rumored foldable or a more conventional smartphone.

We’re also not certain that we’ll see this phone on March 29, but given that the company is teasing it so close to that event it seems very likely. TechRadar will cover the launch in full, so head back here on March 29 to read all about whatever does get unveiled.

Will this be one of the best camera phones?

Via WCCFTech