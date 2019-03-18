Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is coming later this year

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 may not be the most comprehensive fitness tracker on the market but it's remarkably popular due to its low price, so it's not a huge surprise that Xiaomi wants to follow it up with the Mi Band 4 later this year.

When asked in an earnings call whether the company planned to release a new fitness tracker in March or April, David Cui, Chief Financial Officer at Huami (a brand owned by Xiaomi) confirmed the Mi Band 4 is happening.

It won't be as soon as either March or April though. Cui said, "For Mi Band 4, it's going to be in this year. It will be in 2019. But I'm not sure, it's going to be in March and April. It is going to be in this year."

Our ranking of the best fitness trackers

More to spend? Check out our Fitbit Charge 3 review

You'll get more tech with the best smartwatches

We don't yet know what new features the company will bring to the Mi Band 4 fitness tracker, but Cui did confirm that the company plans to introduce new highlights to attract you to upgrade.

Cui said, "Each generation we learn something, we always do better." That's all we're getting for now, which is a big tease on what the Mi Band 4 will be able to do.

Don't expect game-changing features on the Mi Band 4 though. Xiaomi's fitness trackers are all about offering the cheapest possible product with enough features to justify wearing a device around your wrist.

That's likely to be the same here with the Mi Band 4, but we'll have to wait until later in 2019 to find out.

Via XDA Developers