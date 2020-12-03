Xiaomi Mi 11 will take design inspiration from the Huawei P40 Pro, apparently

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to be the first of many flagship phones toting the next-gen Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it's possible that we'll see the handset very soon.

We just got an information dump from esteemed leaker @UniverseIce, which shines some light on the new phone – and floats the possibility of a major design upgrade that we haven't considered previously.

Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11, the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 888, will be released at the end of December, with a four-curved screen design, which is its protective film. pic.twitter.com/fYbWq8tSUBDecember 3, 2020

Firstly, the leak says that the Xiaomi Mi 11 could be launched as early as December (not February, as we were expecting), and use the Snapdragon 888 chipset. We've already heard a rumor suggesting the former, and Xiaomi itself has confirmed the latter, so neither of these revelations are exactly earth-shattering.

More interesting, perhaps, is @UniverseIce's claim that the phone will have a 'four-curved screen design', presumably meaning its display will taper at all four edges, not just at the sides, as is the case with most curved-edge phones.

The only other recent phone to offer this is the Huawei P40 Pro from earlier this year – although on that phone only the physical screen curved at the top and bottom, not the viewable area. Apart from aesthetics, a display like this would likely also help with how natural swipes feel, which are an integral part of how Android 11 is navigated.

Even more Xiaomi Mi 11 leaks

In addition to the above leak, Digital Chat Station , has shared what it says are some of the Xiaomi Mi 11's internal specifications – the following is based on a machine-translated version of the tweet.

They claim that the phone will support 120W fast charging, a feature that has made an appearance only on the Mi 10 Ultra until now, though that phone wasn't made available outside China. Wireless charging, however, might not make the cut.

DCS also says the phone will miss out on a 108MP camera, which we've seen on other Xiaomi phones, and instead getting a new 50MP sensor, something we've heard before. It’s too early to say if this change will be an upgrade or a downgrade, as some of the best camera phones of this year have come with 50MP primary camera.