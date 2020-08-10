Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra may have a better zoom than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Xiaomi is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week with the launch of a new flagship, which is heavily rumored to take the crown of best Xiaomi camera phone thanks to its upgraded photography capabilities.

Xiaomi has a big virtual event scheduled for August 11 in China. Among other launches, it will see the unveiling of its flagship for the second half of the year.

Earlier rumored to be the Mi 10 Pro Plus, the new flagship is now confirmed to be called the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in a teaser image from the company.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra expected specs

The teaser image from Xiaomi (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is expected to be a beefed-up version of the Mi 10 that was unveiled in March. The biggest change will likely come with the cameras, as suggested by a teaser image you can see above.

It will have a significant camera island on the back with a total of four cameras arranged vertically. The highlight may be a 120x periscopic camera, which was leaked by Rodent950 on Twitter.

If true, this phone could take the crown for the highest possible zoom on a smartphone beating the likes of the Huawei P40 Pro Plus or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

It's rumored to be paired with a 108MP f/1.85 primary camera, as well as an unknown ultra-wide shooter and a shorter telephoto lens.

Benchmarks have suggested that it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset along with 5G capabilities, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There are also rumored to be more affordable variants starting at 8GB of RAM.

In terms of design, there will be at least two finishes available at launch - chrome silver and a fake transparent black.

Things might not change by a lot from the Mi 10 on the front. For context, the Mi 10 had a curved 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. We expect faster charging to make the cut too, going beyond the 30W that its predecessor offered.

At the same anniversary event, Xiaomi is also likely to unveil a new range of OLED Mi TVs, the Redmi K30 Ultra flagship smartphone, a new special edition Redmi Note 8 Pro and other connected devices.