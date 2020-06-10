Xbox Series X will get high-end audio gear from Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen, the Danish global luxury audio brand, has announced it’s collaborating with Xbox to establish “a new high-end audio proposition”, just in time for Xbox Series X.

Bang & Olufsen has stated it wants to “cater for the high-end segment within gaming”, which means that whatever it’s working on likely won’t come cheap. The new audio devices (presumably headsets) will include “Designed for Xbox” functionalities that will ensure seamless connectivity and an enhanced user experience.

In a press release shared on Bang & Olufsen’s official Twitter account, Christoffer Poulsen, vice president and head of product management at Bang & Olufsen, said:

“The gaming industry has grown significantly over the last few years across age groups, gender and countries, and we expect this trend to continue.

“The technology has advanced significantly in gaming, and enhancing the sound experience offers a place for us to play a key role.”

We are excited to announce that we have joined forces with @Xbox to create a new audio proposition catered for the high-end segment within #gaming, leveraging our core capabilities of sound, design and craft. More to come on what that means soon. #Xbox #BangOlufsenJune 9, 2020

Poulsen went on to add: “By entering the gaming industry, we want to do what we do best: delivering outstanding sound performance wrapped in astonishing design and solid craftsmanship.”

Matt Kesselring, head of hardware partnerships at Xbox, implied that the device may be portable, too: “We’re excited to partner with Bang & Olufsen to bring a new premium tier of gaming audio to market for Xbox and Bang & Olufsen fans around the world that travels with you everywhere you love to play Xbox.”

The companies said more information will be shared when available, but for now we can only speculate what sort of portable speaker or wireless headphones Bang & Olufsen will make. One thing is for sure, though: judging from the Danish brand’s long-running history, the hardware will likely sport a luxury price tag.