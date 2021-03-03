Xbox Series X has netted another huge game thanks to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that NBA 2K21, the latest game in 2K Game’s annual basketball simulation series, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on March 4.

NBA 2K21 will be available to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, and will be playable via the cloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

If you haven't played NBA 2K21 yet, Xbox Game Pass gives you no excuse not to give it a try if you’re a fan of throwing balls into baskets. This version of the game includes the MyTeam and MyCareer modes, as well as a refurbished Neighborhood for players to check out.

A blog post on Xbox Wire mentions that Season 5 of MyTeam mode, named Age of Heroes, will be well underway when NBA 2K21 hits Xbox Game Pass. Similar to EA’s Ultimate Team game modes across its sport franchises, this Season of MyTeam will feature a roster of obtainable iconic basketball players available to collect.

A good addition for Xbox Game Pass?

In our NBA 2K21 review, we praised the game for its new approaches to shooting, as well as its fast and fluid gameplay, which went hand-in-hand with the fun MyCareer mode. However, we docked points for 2K’s over-reliance on microtransactions which could turn players away from sinking time into MyTeam and other online-centric modes.

Still, if you’re after one of the latest and most polished sports sims on the market today, and a graphical showcase of what Microsoft’s flagship console can achieve, you can do a lot worse than NBA 2K21, and its addition to Xbox Game Pass makes it easily accessible for you and your friends to shoot some hoops online.