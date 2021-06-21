Xbox Mini Fridge fans rejoice – it’s not just coming to the US

The demand for Microsoft’s Xbox Mini Fridge is rather astonishing. The announcement trailer for Microsoft’s meme-turned-reality product is now closing in on four million views, and was one of the most popular reveals at the company’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event at E3.

However, there were doubts as to whether the Xbox Mini Fridge would make its way to other countries outside of the US, due to being a bit of a niche product to say the least. With a release date set for “Holiday 2021” (that’s between November and January), Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg has since confirmed that the Xbox Mini Fridge will indeed be released outside of the US.

In the tweet below, Greenberg – who now cheekily refers to himself as a ‘Home Appliance Visionary’ in his Twitter bio – said that the world’s most powerful mini-fridge is coming this holiday, and won’t just be available in the US.

Who would have guessed this would be our most viewed video of this past week!? The World’s Most Powerful Mini-Fridge is coming this holiday (not just US). #XboxandChill https://t.co/VvfDzEA1sf pic.twitter.com/IySFQWz7M5June 18, 2021 See more

We still don’t have any news on how much the Xbox Mini Fridge will cost, but it looks as though it can hold approximately 15 regular-sized cans of soda. That should be enough to get you through even the most hardcore gaming sessions.

Chilled to perfection

Ever since the Xbox Series X was revealed, the internet poked fun at the console’s design and made various memes depicting it as a fridge. Microsoft joined in on the fun, and went as far as to create an actual full-sized Xbox Series X fridge.

Now, though, it’s making a more consumer-friendly version, and it looks like the product will be an unexpected hit for Microsoft who, as far as we’re aware, has never made a fridge before.

Maybe we'll get an Xbox Series S portable Bluetooth speaker next. What do you say, Microsoft?