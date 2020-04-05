WrestleMania 36 live stream: watch the biggest WWE event of 2020 online for free now

WWE's WrestleMania may be a different beast in 2020, but it's still the most prestigious event on the professional wrestling calendar. The coronavirus pandemic means this year's Showcase of the Immortals is being spread over two days, so the biggest fights are still to come this Sunday. We're here to fill you in and explain how to live stream WrestleMania 36 for free - watch all the action as it happens from anywhere with the help of our detailed guide.

Cheat sheet: WrestleMania 36 time and date The first night of WrestleMania 36 went down on Saturday April 4, so all eyes are now on part two - held today on Sunday April 5. The first bell should ring at 7pm ET tonight, which is 4pm PT, midnight (12am) BST and 9am AEST the following morning. Below, we outline all the best free WrestleMania live stream options. If you run into trouble in the form of geo-blocking, save some time and just grab a VPN to tune in as you normally would from home.

Held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 virus, WrestleMania 36 is now primarily taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida - the event having been moved from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to restrictions on mass gatherings in the US.

SPOILER ALERT: some WrestleMania 36 results are revealed below. Scroll down for full details of how to watch WrestleMania and live stream the WWE PPV for free tonight.

The WrestleMania 36 card has also seen a few shake-ups as a result of the unprecedented situation. Roman Reigns pulled out of his Universal Championship showdown against Goldberg - after which fill-in Braun Strowman stormed to a shock win on Saturday and is now the new belt holder. Read on for a full list of last night's WrestleMania 36 results.

Tonight looks set to be an even bigger and badder spectacle. In the headline WWE Championship fight, Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Drew McIntyre, while more old school fans have Edge vs Randy Orton to look forward to. There's also a Firefly Funhouse match that pits John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt and a whole lot more.

Once again, NFL legend and former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will host the evening - though based on last night, even die-hard Pats fans like this writer wouldn't expect more than a cringe cameo and bodacious blazer from Gronk tonight. He underwhelmed even more than the sight of WWE taking place without a single beer being spilled in the audience...

Ready to rumble? We'll tell you the best ways to live stream WrestleMania 36 below - for FREE, no less! Read on for everything you need to know about the big WWE pay-per-view this weekend.

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania from outside your country

If you're reading this in the US, Canada, UK or Australia, feel free to scroll down, as we've outlined all your WrestleMania 36 live stream options below.

But if you're unlucky enough to be in a country where the only way to catch the wrestling is through expensive PPV or via some sketchy, illegal stream you've found in the back-alleys of the internet, you may well discover that your local coverage is geo-blocked where you are. If that's the case, you'll want to use a clever bit of software called a VPN so you can watch a more reliable and secure WWE live stream just like you would at home.

With so many VPNs to choose from, finding the right one for you can be hard. But based on our extensive testing, we'd highly recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch a WWE 36 live stream for free, no matter where you are in the world.

Free WrestleMania live stream: watch WrestleMania 36 free online on the WWE Network

We'll cut to the chase right away and say that the WWE Network should be everyone's first stop for the most comprehensive wrestling coverage on the planet. It's a paid subscription service (think Netflix, but only for the WWE) available pretty much anywhere in the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and including the US, UK, Australia and Canada. The list of devices you can watch on is almost as lengthy, with apps for iOS and Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Apple TV, Roku and Smart TVs all included. The cost of course varies depending on what country you're in, but the $9.99 or £9.99 monthly bills in the US and UK should give you a rough idea. That includes the WrestleMania 36 live stream, plus the ability to re-watch every PPV put on by not only the WWE, but WCW and ECW as well. Just wanting to watch the main event action this weekend and don't want the WWE Network after tonight? You're in luck as there's a free trial of the service available. Just head to the WWE Network to sign up and new subscribers can see for themselves if it's right for them.

How to live stream WrestleMania 36: watch free in the US

If you want to know where to watch WWE WrestleMania in the US, then subscribing to the WWE Network is your best bet this Sunday. It's comfortably the cheapest way to slam into the action, as it's free 1-month trial will let you catch all of tonight's action without dropping a dime.

Pay-per-view providers like Dish and Xfinity are also showing WrestleMania 36 on TV, but pricing is set at $59.99-69.99 - a big chunk of your toilet paper stockpile budget. And if you're after more than just ridiculous costumes and trash talk, don't forget that Disney Plus is currently offering a FREE 7-day trial and boasts loads of great content - from The Simpsons to Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. Though some ridiculous costumes and trash talk may carry over to The Avengers...

In the unlikely case that you're abroad somewhere the WWE Network's free trial isn't available, remember that using a VPN will let you stream all the services you normally would from home today.

How to live stream WrestleMania 36 for free in Canada

As is the case in the WWE’s home country, the WWE Network is also the cheapest, most convenient place to watch WrestleMania 36 in Canada. However, you could choose to go with SaskTel, Shaw or BellMTS - but expect to pay similar prices to PPV providers in the US.

Those currently outside of Canada that want to know where to live stream WrestleMania 36 should consider trying a VPN to access the services and coverage they normally would from home. A frosty 6-pack of Moosehead or perfectly poured Maudite on a Sunday night watching WWE for free? You'd almost think it was business as usual right now!

How to live stream WWE WrestleMania 36: free UK live stream details

Wrestling fans based in the UK don't have it great, as BT Sport is currently playing Scrooge and refusing to live stream WrestleMania 36 online. You can pay £19.95 to watch it via BT Sport Box Office, which is available to BT, Sky and Virgin Media subscribers. However, Sky and Virgin Media subscribers should order well in advance of tonight's 12am BST start. BT Sport typically takes its time to activate Box Office buys for anyone who isn't a full-fat subscriber - a four to five hour lag is normal, we were told. having splashed the cash and still be unable to watch a WrestleMania 36 live stream last night. Which is why we ultimately recommend saving for that hand sanitizer fund and hitting up WrestleMania 36 online for free with the WWE Network- courtesy of its FREE 1-month trial. It's the best deal in town and won't leave you stuck talking to a call centre at 2am because you aren't getting what you paid for. Those who live elsewhere can always just use a VPN to watch WWE in the UK as normal - no need to chase a free WrestleMania 36 live stream on dodgy forums, it's all legit!

Watch WrestleMania 36: live stream WWE 2020 for free online in Australia

If you’re in Australia, then WrestleMania will be shown live at 9am AEST on Sunday and Monday morning on the Foxtel Main Event PPV channel, where it costs $30. Luckily though, WWE Network is also available in Australia, so that’s also a good choice if you’d prefer to save some cash and even be able to re-watch all of the WWE's PPV events.

The first night of WWE WrestleMania was full of surprises. This is our final reminder for spoilers, as yesterday's WrestleMania 36 results are all listed below.

We also guide you through Sunday's showdowns and explain how to watch a free WrestleMania 36 live stream tonight from anywhere in the world.

WrestleMania 36 results - part 1

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross d. Kabuki Warriors: - win Women's Tag Team Championship

- win Women's Tag Team Championship Elias d. Corbin: Thanks, Gronk?!

Thanks, Gronk?! Becky Lynch d. Shayna Baszle: Lynch pinfalls Baszler to retain the title

Lynch pinfalls Baszler to retain the title Sami Zayn d. Daniel Bryan: retains WWE Intercontinental Championship

retains WWE Intercontinental Championship John Morrison d. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso: retains SmackDown Tag Team Championship

retains SmackDown Tag Team Championship Kevin Owens d. Seth Rollins: just a bad-ass grudge match

just a bad-ass grudge match Braun Strowman d. Goldberg : wins Universal Championship

: wins Universal Championship The Undertaker d. A.J. Styles: via burial in Boneyard Match

WrestleMania 36 card: live stream WWE WrestleMania for free tonight

Last night's WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream had us all entertained - except for maybe some Sky-based BT Sport Box Office buyers, who were silly enough to think that BT would deliver on its 'few minutes' arrival claim. We contacted BT and were told that in fact the lag can be up to four hours - so however convenient an option it may seem, we'd recommend trying the WWE Network free trialas it let us watch WrestleMania for free immediately.

Live stream WrestleMania 36 for free: watch Sunday's card and night 2 matches right now

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory: Raw Tag Team Championship

Raw Tag Team Championship Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks: SmackDown Women's Championship

SmackDown Women's Championship Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: NXT Women's Championship

NXT Women's Championship John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt: Firefly Funhouse match

Firefly Funhouse match Edge vs. Randy Orton: last man standing match

last man standing match Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: WWE Championship

Remember that if you're out of your country for whatever reason, you can always use a VPN to access streaming services from your home country and watch a free WrestleMania 36 live stream no matter where you are.