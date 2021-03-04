WP Engine is launching a new WordPress platform for the mobile-first era

WP Engine, which offers a diverse portfolio of WordPress-powered products, today launched a new headless publishing platform based on the popular open source content management system (CMS).

A headless CMS provides a way to author content, by decoupling it from the head, which is the presentation layer, or the front-end, and instead delivers it via APIs to ensure it's displayed seamlessly across different devices.

“Headless solutions are absolutely the future of enterprise WordPress, yet there isn’t one end-to-end solution out there that includes the dynamic Node.js layer, the static CDN layer and the Headless CMS layer, in one package,” said Jason Cohen, WP Engine’s Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

Headless demand

Dubbed Atlas, WP Engine’s new headless publishing platform is designed to take away the common pain points from existing WordPress headless solutions.

Listing the benefits of its integrated Atlas platform, the company argues that other native headless CMSs can get expensive with scale, and lack critical CMS features like SEO, layouts, and authoring workflows that restrict publishing.

Atlas banks on WP Engine’s expertise with the CMS to create an auto-scaling, and self-repairing Node.js platform that allows management of all WP Engine services via APIs, along with other benefits such as static CDN.

The company also used the opportunity to announce the result of its survey, which revealed that a majority of businesses in the UK, UK, and Australia are either using or evaluating the use of headless publishing platforms for use in the near future.