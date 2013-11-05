You will never beat this robot at rock, paper, scissors

Here's a robot that will always win at rock-paper-scissors. Even worse, it's far too fast to be accused of cheating.

Instead of using any prediction nonsense, the robot instead uses high-speed movement recognition so it knows exactly which imaginary weapon you're opting for.

The robot, which can recognise your hand's shape in just one millisecond, was created by the team Ishikawa Oku Laboratory as part of the University of Tokyo, who showed off an earlier version last year.

