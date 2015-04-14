Apple's WWDC 2015 will kick off June 8 - will we see the launch of Beats Music?

Apple has just confirmed that its Worldwide Developers Conference will take place June 8 - 12 this year at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Tickets for the event, which is by invitation only, are available from today. But most importantly, what do we expect to see?

Apple has a tradition of using WWDC as a platform to reveal its latest operating system, so we fully expect to see iOS 9 shown off for the first time - and made available for developers.

But 2015 might be an extra special one as rumours suggest Apple will debut its long-awaited Beats music streaming service.

"The App Store ignited an app ecosystem that is simply amazing, forever changing the lives of customers and creating millions of jobs worldwide," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement.

"We've got incredible new technologies for iOS and OS X to share with developers at WWDC and around the world, and can't wait to see the next generation of apps they create."