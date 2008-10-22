World's most powerful microscope shown off

McMaster University's new Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy has installed the world's most powerful electron Microsope, which is so advanced it can 'easily identify' atoms.

The equipment is so sensitive that scientists will operate the microscope from a different room because even somebody breathing close by could change the results.

"We are the first university in the world with a microscope of such a high calibre," said the centre's director Gianluigi Botton.

Remarkable

"The resolution of the Titan 80-300 Cubed microscope is remarkable, the equivalent of the Hubble Telescope looking at the atomic level instead of at stars and galaxies.

"With this microscope we can now easily identify atoms, measure their chemical state and even probe the electrons that bind them together."

The microscope will be used for research in subjects as diverse as creating better solar cells and in research into cancer drugs.

