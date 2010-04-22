US $100 bill gets 3D makeover

The US $100 bill has been given a 3D makeover – with a security ribbon taking advantage of the latest techniques to defend against forgery.

The banknote utilises a "3D Security Ribbon" which makes it harder for forgers to copy the bill accurately.

Tilting the bill should immediately show if the strip is present and the note genuine.

Best tech

"As with previous US currency redesigns, this note incorporates the best technology available to ensure we're staying ahead of counterfeiters," said US Treasury Secretary, Tim Geithner.

The note, which still features Benjamin Franklin, also features a second security thread, portrait watermark and Liberty Bell image which changes colour when tilted.

So can we expect to see a three dimensional Queen Elizabeth II on our banknotes any time soon?

Via Mashable