Tron 3 details spilled - including a crappy working title

Tron Legacy brought us all the joys of a wholly CGI-ed Jeff Bridges and a fully-rendered look into a world that first wowed us back in 1982 - so what can we expect from the three-quel?

First up - it's working title is Tr3n, which is nearly as horrific as us using the world three-quel, but Joseph Kosinski has insisted that the film will build on the most awesome bits of the first two (rather than linger on the crappy bits that both managed to serve up).

Kosinski says he's weeks away from getting the first script draft and that it's a two-and-a-half to three year-long project.

From Collider via Total Film