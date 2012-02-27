Today's deal: 50% off a year of T3 magazines

T3 magazine is the world's best technology lifestyle magazine, covering the latest and best gadget news, reviews, buying advice and essential guidance to living your life with technology.

Today's exclusive offer is a massive 50% off a year's subscription to T3. That's just £27.49 for 13 issues delivered direct to your door.

Plus, buy a print T3 magazine subscription and you can now download and enjoy the T3: iPad Edition or T3: Android Edition for free.

Head over to TechRadar Deals to take advantage of this deal, but hurry - the offer is limited to the first 50 subscriptions.

About TechRadar deals

TechRadar Deals, powered by TechRadar.com, is a service for TechRadar readers.

This new and exciting service, open to our UK users, is designed to bring you massive discounts on all sorts of products, services and events that are highly relevant to tech and gadget fans.

Here's how it works…

The TechRadar Deals site offers fantastic deals with discounts of 50% or more off exclusive technology-related deals.

Once you're at our deals site you can get in on the deal by simply clicking 'Buy'. After your purchase, your voucher will be emailed to you within minutes or you can log into your account to locate your voucher. Simple and secure.

You can also sign up for our email newsletter and we will then email you regular deals that are at least 50% off goods and services from big name brands.

Visit TechRadarDeals.com to check out today's deal.