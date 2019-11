The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 is without doubt one of the best tablets yet to hit the shelves

This week we've got a full review of Samsung's new tablet, the 10.1. It's a real competitor to Apple's dominance in the tablet market and is light years ahead of the original Galaxy Tab.

We've also got a hands on review with the new Nintendo Wii U as well as a full review of the new TomTom Go Live 82, Canon EOS 600D and the new AMD Vision laptop platform.

Read on to check out all this week's hot reviews from TechRadar.