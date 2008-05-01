Suunto launches new fitness training watches

Suunto launches a new range of wristwatch heart rate monitors today, boasting new designs and features and the first ever specific women's range.

The keep-fit watches are released hot on the heels of Samsung’s micoach phone and Nike+ wristbands last month.

Suunto is keen to promote the new women's range as "bang on trend with colours including vibrant orange to chic black," saying: "elegant wrist straps with intricate flower motifs add extra glamour to the line".

Complete workout analysis

The new range consists of 11 models including the four women's watches and one cycling accessory, with the cheapest ‘introductory level t1’ watch setting you back £50, through to the advanced t6c "that sets your training schedule and gives a complete workout analysis on the spot".

The watches are supported by a newly improved heart rate monitor belt, worn across the chest. It lets the Suunto calculate the amount of calories burned and shows the benefits of a work-out, from fat-burning to improving performance.

Suunto watches are available online from a number of specialist websites including www.sailgb.com, www.heartratemonitor.co.uk and www.facewest.co.uk.