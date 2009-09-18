Students send home-made 'space camera' to 93,000ft

The budget "space camera" took images of Earth using a standard Canon compact

Two US students have created a budget "space camera" for the princely sum of £90 ($150) to take pictures of the Earth remotely.

How? They used a helium weather balloon, a Styrofoam beer cooler and a compact Canon A470 camera.

Once they'd made their contraption, they sent it up to 93,000 feet into the Stratosphere.

That's not actually space - 93,000 feet is about 28,000 metres or 28km up while Outer Space doesn't technically begin until 100km above the surface of the earth. Still, the achievement is fairly impressive.

The flight, named Project Icarus, was the brainchild of Justin Lee and Oliver Yeh.

Cleverly, the pair were able to locate the camera once it had returned to earth by placing a GPS enabled mobile phone inside the box.

