This week in music-making tech

Here are MusicRadar's top music-making tech picks this week, including reviews of the latest gear, iPad music software development news, and a helping hand for anyone who wants to get into remixing.
Reviews of the week
Beat Kangz Electronics Beat Thang Virtual
An Akai MPC-style software groovebox
Famed for their FX plug-ins, Audio Damage delivers its first instrument: an old-school drum machine
Audiofile Engineering Wave Editor
A Mac-only app that lets you edit, process and master your audio files
A bewildering but superb-sounding generative music app
Plus!
Propellerhead CEO discusses iPad music software
Ernst Nathorst-Böös says that Apple's tablet is "pretty exciting"
Best music tech gear of the month: review round-up
Catch up on the DAWs, synths, FX, controllers, mics, interfaces and mixers reviewed on MusicRadar in February and March
Alex Blanco reveals the tricks of the trade