Microsoft now offers digital gift cards for Windows and Xbox stores

Microsoft launched a digital gift cards app for Windows Phone at the end of November, and now it's extended that functionality to the web.

The company's new digital gift cards site lets users buy gift cards for the Windows and Xbox stores with a number of designs and in increments ranging from $10 (about £6, AU$12) to $100 (about £60, AU$120).

The gift cards can be used in the Windows, Windows Phone and Xbox stores to buy games, movies, music, apps and other content.

You can also choose what date they'll arrive in your recipients' inbox, so you'll have perfect timing for whatever holiday they happen to celebrate.

A Microsoft digital gift card may not be the most thoughtful gift, but at least you won't have to leave the house or mess with a physical gift card - and neither will your giftee.

Via Windows Central