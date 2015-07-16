New Lexus hoverboard video needs less talking, more action

Lexus has posted a new video of its "working" hoverboard, though again, we don't actually get to see the board being ridden by anyone.

According to the video, the hoverboard - which uses liquid nitrogen cooled superconductors and permanent magnets to stay about an inch off the ground - is currently being tested by pro-skateboarder Ross McGouran.

"It's never been done before," McGouran says in the video. "There's no friction underneath you at all. And I'm forgetting what I'm actually doing, which actually is floating on air."

But the video cuts off before he jumps onto the hoverboard - and we really, really want to see him riding it.

Hopefully Lexus will stop teasing us and post a clip of the hoverboard in action. Until then, you check out the latest video below.