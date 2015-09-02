Here's Obama using a selfie stick in Alaska

US President Barack Obama is currently in Alaska to highlight the impact of climate change, and he packed one must-have millennial travel item: a selfie stick.

The @WhiteHouse Twitter account posted a 2-plus-minute video shot by the POTUS using a GoPro mounted on said stick. He speaks to the camera (at almost perfect selfie distance, we might add) and pans to show the landscape and glacier behind him.

His message on climate change and what we can do to curb it is completely worth the watch, but you have to admire the Obama's selfie game. This can't be his first one, that's for sure.

Also, he hung out with Bear Grylls, who has less stellar selfie skills.