Casino lets punters design slot machines

The only people who make money in Vegas are CES and the house...

Just how dumb do they think we are? The Royal Vegas Online Casino is allowing gamblers to design their own slot machine at their www.ilovemyslot.com website.

Punters get to choose themes, images, backgrounds for a new "5 reel, 9 pay-line slot game" (whatever that means).

If you're into that kind of thing, you'll probably appreciate that the game offers "wild, scatter and free spin features with 3x multipliers and the capability to generate spins within the spins".

Presumably, having a familiar visual environment will makes gamblers feel better about pumping the kid's milk money into a virtual one-armed bandit.

The only way to make money at slots

The designs that Royal Vegas judges to be the best (probably the ones that takes the most cash) will share in a $1000 (£685) prize.

Unsurprisingly, Royal Vegas encourages everyone to have a go "no matter what your experience level".

Alternatively, you could just flush all your spare cash down the loo (watch out for the coins, they can get caught in the U-bend).