Google's mystery barge is a pop-up chamber of secrets

What are they building in there?

Since a mysterious floating barge appeared in the San Francisco Bay, everyone's been coming up with their own wild theories on what it's all about. All we knew until now was that Google was involved somehow.

According to CBS, Google is planning for this to be a movable showroom for its top secret, X-related projects, where it will dazzle lucky VIPs. It's re-configurable too, so who knows where its travels might take it?

Also, there's a party deck. A PARTY DECK.

