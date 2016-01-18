Get to the chopper: Uber to offer on-demand helicopter service

Uber is teaming up with aerospace company Airbus for a partnership that will make on-demand helicopters a reality.

Having already launched a boat service – UberBoat – in Istanbul, it's clear that the ride-sharing service is keen to diversify beyond cars.

Uber has offered helicopter rides in the past, including UberChopper flights between Manhattan and the Hamptons in 2013. The latest project will kick off at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this week, offering choppers on demand – but don't expect it to be cheap.

Costs for using Uber's helicopter service in the past have started at several hundred dollars, and gone up to several thousand.

There aren't many more details, and it's unclear whether this is something Uber might want to offer on a more permanent basis.

"It's a pilot project, we're see where it goes," Airbus Chief Exec Tom Enders said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.