Space tourism hope for US rocket company

Will Moog Industries challenge Virgin for public space flights?

Moog Industries hopes to rival Virgin Galactic
New Mexico was the site this week for a rocket demonstration which could well prove the economic viability of public space flights.

The low-altitude rocket was created by Moog Industries and while the company deemed the launch a success, there were a number of problems with the rocket.

These included, according to MSN, a 90-minute delay, the rocket missing the runway by several hundred feet and the postponement of another launch that day. This would have been a significant step in showing that space travel could have a fairly fast turnaround.

Proving viability

Nevertheless, New Mexico's Spaceport Director Steve Landeene said about the launch: "This is the precursor to huge things, multibillion-dollar projects. You've got to prove it's viable."

And Ray Nielsen, Chief Engineer for Moog Industries, was happy with the launch saying the rocket had completed "100% of its objectives."

Eventually, Moog Industries hopes to rival Virgin Galactic's £118,000 space flights which are due to start in two years.

