Sick robot uses its brain

Old school first aiders everywhere mourn the loss of Resuscitation Annie - or should that be Andy?

A robotic dummy with an artificial brain has been developed by researchers at Gifu University 's Graduate School of Medicine, Japan, reports Pink Tentacle. The android is being trialled as a hands-on educational tool for medical students.

The dummy's artificial brain is reportedly capable of responding "verbally to questions about how it feels". And it can move "in ways that exhibit the symptoms of its aliment". That'll be quite a lot of movement then - the prototype looks distinctly unwell .

In a world where mannequins can already bleed, give birth and even die, an artificial brain certainly seems the logical next step.

Modern technology, hey. What was so wrong with Resuscitation Annie? That's what we want to know.