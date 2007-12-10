A mobile phone that checks on your health

Nokia showed off a number of green concepts at last week's Nokia World 2007 event in Amsterdam. We've already told you about the Nokia 3110 Evolve handset, which is made from 50 per cent renewable materials.

Another interesting concept is the Nokia Eco Sensor, a wearable unit that will monitor your health as well as the surrounding environment and local weather conditions. It doubles up as a mobile phone packed with dedicated mobile software applications and services, and a giant screen.

Environmentally friendly

As with the Nokia 3110 Evolve handset, the Nokia Eco Sensor device will be made using the latest environmentally friendly technologies plus bio and reclaimed materials. Solar cells will power the actual sensor while devices will be able to talk to each other using near field communication (NFC) technology.

Nokia also announced its involvement in Pangea Day, which will bring together millions of people around the world next May. Pangea Day will be broadcast globally to millions on television, in digital cinemas, online and via mobile devices on 10 May, 2008.

The aim is to create "greater understanding among different people and cultures, and to form a global community focused on improving the future for all people".