Nano batteries are green recyclers

A US technology company is claiming to have developed an environmentally-friendly battery which can be disposed of safely. mPhase Technologies ' Smart Nanobattery is about the size of two postage stamps and uses new chemical processes which the company has developed.

At the end of its life, the battery creates a chemical reaction which neutralises its charge-giving properties, making it easier to dispose of.

"Protecting the environment is critical," said Ronald A Durando, CEO of mPhase Technologies. "We are pleased to have developed a green strategy that can help minimise the impact of various chemistries on the environment."

There are currently no details on when the batteries will be rolled out for public use.

Batteries are a recycling problem as they have to be treated specially due to the chemicals they contain. According to environmental charity Waste Watch , The UK generates 20,000 - 30,000 tonnes of general purpose battery waste every year, but less than 1,000 tonnes is recycled.