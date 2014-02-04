Panasonic, Aliens called and it wants its Power Loader exosuit back

Want to achieve superhuman strength without going near a gym or protein shake?

Activelink, a Panasonic subsidiary, is working on a powered exosuit just for you. It can lift 220 pounds and move at speeds up to 5mph.

It's even named the Power Loader after the Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader from Aliens. Activelink says it wants to get its exosuit on the market in 2015.

We can't wait to use it for, err, really serious work.

Via Cnet