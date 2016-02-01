Director could film Star Wars Episode IX in actual space

There's been some big Star Wars Episode IX news coming out of the Sundance Film Festival this week – first, it was revealed that director Colin Trevorrow would be shooting on film instead of digital, and now the helmer has also announced his intention to shoot parts of the film in actual space.

Speaking at a panel called Power of Story: The Art of Film, Trevorrow told the audience that he has already pitched the studio the idea of shooting some IMAX scenes in space.

"I asked the question, 'Is it possible for us to shoot IMAX film plates in actual space for 'Star Wars,'" said Trevorrow. "I haven't gotten an answer yet, but they've shot IMAX in space," he said, perhaps referring to IMAX documentaries like Space Station 3D.

Spacing out

Director Christopher Nolan, who was also on the panel, told Trevorrow that it's indeed possible, stating that his film Interstellar incorporated actual shots from space.

"We had that conversation with 'Interstellar,'" said Nolan, assuring Trevorrow that "there's incredible footage from space now."

The panel can be watched in its entirety below.