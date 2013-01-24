Ashton's Kutcher's Jobs film gets April release date

The Steve Jobs biopic starring Ashton Kutcher will land in cinemas in April 2013, in time to coincide with Apple's 37th birthday.

Yes, we're all disappointed that it's not a rounder number but that's just how things are.

Be grateful that it's getting a theatrical release at all, as some feared that the relatively low budget biopic would be a straight-to-TV affair.

Festival film

The film makes its global premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 25, followed by release on April 19 in US cinemas - no official word on a global release date just yet.

This particular Jobs biography is not based on the popular Steve Jobs biography written by Walter Isaacson - that's forming the basis of Sony Pictures' megabucks Social-Network-alike flick which isn't due out for an unspecified number of months (years?) but is being written by Aaron Sorkin.

The Kutcher-toting film is an independent one directed by Joshua Michael Stern and has already dazzled Apple fans with its star's likeness to its subject.

