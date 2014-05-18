Get your kicks with Instagram snaps as Adidas announces custom trainers app

Adidas has revealed plans to allow Instagram obsessives to create custom trainers based on their filter-happy snaps.

The MiAdidas app will launch for iOS and Android in August, which will allow users to create a pair of ZX Flux sneakers emblazoned with their own images.

"Print your favourite photos straight on to one of 2014's hottest silhouettes and make a statement on your sneakers like never before... the possibilities are endless."

Like the Nike ID initiative, which allows the trainer connoisseur to customise everything from tongues to laces, we'd say the MiAdidas plans are a shoo-in for success.

Via The Drum