Amazon offers shredder deal to combat ID fraud

Amazon is doing its bit for National Identity Fraud Prevention Week – by offering people in the UK cut-price paper shredders.

The online shop is supporting NIFPW week, and has decided that the best way to do this is to offer 20 per cent off a Fellowes shredder.

"There are a number of ways to protect yourself or your business against fraud," says Amazon.

"One of the easiest is investing in a shredder to help destroy any documents that might allow criminals to build a personal profile."

Affordable

"Thanks to companies like Fellowes," Amazon continues, "secure shredders are now affordable for home and small office use, allowing you to easily destroy any personal and financial information before disposal."

People have until the end of the month to pick up one of the Fellowes range and shred to their heart's content.

And we did our bit by getting through that entire article without mentioning the words 'shameless' and 'cash-in'.

You can find out more about NIFPW and stopping identity fraud at http://www.stop-idfraud.co.uk .