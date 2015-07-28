Amazon Launchpad debuts as storefront for startups

With the arrival of Amazon Launchpad, the giant e-commerce site has officially jumped into the startup space - at least as a helpful hand.

The program is similar to Product Hunt, Shopify and Shyp, three sites that let startups market, ship and sell their wares. The different of course, is the weight behind Amazon's name and likely, it's crazy fast shipping network.

Amazon Vice President Jim Adkins said in a press release:

"Amazon Launchpad gives customers access to a dedicated storefront featuring a variety of innovative new products from emerging brands. For startups, we handle inventory management, order fulfillment, customer service, and more, allowing them to focus their efforts on the innovation that results in more cool products."

At the moment, the new storefront boasts more than 200 products from over 25 accelerators, crowd-funding platforms and venture capital firms.

Notably missing is Kickstarter though Indiegogo is part of the roster. It's possible Kickstarter will join up with the program in the future, but right now, it looks like the virtual shelves are well stocked with odd and interesting goodies.

Via Business Wire