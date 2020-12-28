Wonder Woman 3 is coming after WW84 HBO Max stream proves a big success

Wonder Woman 3 will be fast-tracked to release. Such has been the success of the recently-released superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

The ongoing pandemic put pay to a regular release for the Gal Gadot blockbuster, seeing Wonder Woman 1984 instead release simultaneously in a limited number of cinemas as well as the new HBO Max streaming service.

But the unorthodox release has proved successful. Gadot will return as Diana Prince and Wonder Woman, while Patty Jenkins again signs on to write and direct.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement.

Wonder Woman 1984 managed to take $16.7 million in US theaters across 2,100 locations – and that's without taking into account its as-yet-undisclosed HBO Max takings, where it'll run for a month exclusively online.

The original Wonder Woman film from 2017 was a gigantic hit, taking more than $800 million worldwide. While 1984's takings will undoubtedly be smaller given the ongoing situation, it's a good sign that the adapting industry is still able to sustain its biggest releases.