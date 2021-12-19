Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

With just eight points from their last five games, the pressure has been cranked up on Chelsea for this game as they look to keep in touch with rivals Man City and Liverpool in the title race. Read on to find out how to watch Wolves vs Chelsea online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.

Despite peppering Everton's goal in midweek, Thomas Tuchel's side were left to rue what might of been in midweek, as their lack of cutting edge saw them held to a 1-1 stalemate at Goodison Park.

As well as poor recent form, the Blues also come into to this game hindered by a spate Covid-19 cases amongst the camp which has placed Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the sidelines.

While some have questioned whether this game should still take place due to the outbreak, Wolves will almost certainly be chomping at the bit to take on the weakened visitors, with Bruno Lage's side on a high after their battling 1-0 victory away to Brighton on Wednesday.

Follow our guide to get a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Wolves vs Chelsea from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League live stream in the UK?

With this game being a 2pm Sunday kick-off, you'd be forgiven for thinking this clash at Molineux would be set to be shown live by Sky Sports. Sadly that's not the case as the game has not been selected for broadcast. That means you'll have to settle for highlights on Match of the Day 2 tonight on BBC1... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

USA Network NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Wolves vs Chelsea kicks off at 9am EST / 6am PST on Sunday morning, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Wolves vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Wolves vs Chelsea, which kicks off at 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday. If you decide to subscribe to DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Wolves vs Chelsea in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 1am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea: live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Wolves vs Chelsea at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3am NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Wolves vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League action online in India